iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $184.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $185.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average is $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.