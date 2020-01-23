iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Round Table Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.17 and a one year high of $138.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

