iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,135 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the period. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,675,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $167.54. 15,946,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

