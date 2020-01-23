iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

