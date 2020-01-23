iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 2,230,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average is $116.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.