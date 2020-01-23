iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $814,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 684.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

