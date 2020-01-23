iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 226.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $28,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BATS:ITA traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.08. The stock had a trading volume of 101,171 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.83. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.5755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

