iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.40% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average is $141.38. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $121.14 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

