iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,860,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,999. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $166.52 and a twelve month high of $250.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day moving average is $214.18.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

