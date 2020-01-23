Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 92,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,436. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

