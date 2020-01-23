Ivy (IVY) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ivy has a market capitalization of $838,456.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ivy has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.13 or 0.05641700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00127825 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

