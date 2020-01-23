J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. J B Hunt Transport Services also reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Knight Equity lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.