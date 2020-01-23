J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05

Media stories about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a news impact score of 0.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS JSNSF remained flat at $$2.81 on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

