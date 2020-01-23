J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,156,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,496. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.