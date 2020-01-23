J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,965 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $167.54. 15,946,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.