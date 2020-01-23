J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,652 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.03. The company had a trading volume of 645,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $324.76 and a 1 year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

