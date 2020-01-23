J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,670 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 1,419,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.