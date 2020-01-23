J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after acquiring an additional 657,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,737,000 after acquiring an additional 641,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,849 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,760. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

