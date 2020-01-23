J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Boston Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,144,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,821,000 after buying an additional 400,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in United Parcel Service by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 925,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,578,000 after buying an additional 218,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.93. 2,493,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

