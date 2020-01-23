J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN accounts for 1.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 4.67% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CAPE traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.53. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $153.91.

