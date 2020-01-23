J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.64. 2,230,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

