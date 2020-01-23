J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,425 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.24. 186,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.83. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

