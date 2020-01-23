J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,308 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $133.76 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.