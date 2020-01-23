J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 5,697,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

