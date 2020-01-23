J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 340,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.94. 14,647,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.