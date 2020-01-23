J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.27. 12,264,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

