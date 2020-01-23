J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of EMQQ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 174,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4549 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

