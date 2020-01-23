J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 555,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,191 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 36,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,386,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,877. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

