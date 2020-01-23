J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.95 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,439,000 after buying an additional 264,596 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,139,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after buying an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000.

Shares of VAW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.21. 80,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,247. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $135.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

