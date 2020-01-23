J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $4.83 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,394,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after acquiring an additional 633,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $134.46 and a one year high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

