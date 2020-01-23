J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $5.36 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.