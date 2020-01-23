J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $6.87 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after acquiring an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,814,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,528,000 after acquiring an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $240.63 and a one year high of $305.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.