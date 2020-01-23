J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $8.18 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,803,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

