J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $8.93 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.17 and a 52 week high of $193.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

