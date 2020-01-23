J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.09. 154,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

