J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,952 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $115.81. 4,304,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,500. The company has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

