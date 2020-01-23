J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.21. 487,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.