J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 15.2% in the third quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the second quarter worth about $566,000.

NYSE DPG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

