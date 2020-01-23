J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 282,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,593,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,448. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

