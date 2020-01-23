J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBN. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 518,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

