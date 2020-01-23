J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 6,435,567 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33.

