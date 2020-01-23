J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $208.33. 957,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.33 and a 1-year high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.