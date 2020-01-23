J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.03. 3,252,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.