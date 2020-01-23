J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $184.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $137.32 and a 12-month high of $185.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

