J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.68 and its 200 day moving average is $228.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.55 and a 52 week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.