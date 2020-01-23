J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,375. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

