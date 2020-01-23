J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.68 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

