J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 795,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $$6.31 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.14. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.