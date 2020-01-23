J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 869,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,747. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0997 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

