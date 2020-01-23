J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 345,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $243.14 and a 52 week high of $293.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

